Winston-Salem mayor advises a return to indoor masking, but no mandate for now

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said Monday that city residents are being advised — but not mandated — to resume wearing masks indoors.

Joines cited the recent uptick in new daily and weekly COVID-19 case counts — mostly the BA.2 omicron subvariant — in making his recommendation.

“Our current daily case count is over 140 per day," Joines said in a statement. "As you may recall, our target is fewer than 10 cases per day.

“Therefore, I am urging our citizens to take precautions to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask indoors.

"This is particularly important when you are in large groups or in a close setting," Joines said.

Forsyth County residents have a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than they have had since early March, according to Friday’s federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update.

Other Triad and Northwest N.C. counties with high community levels of COVID-19 are Alamance, Alleghany, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin.

There’s not likely enough time for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to reinstate mask mandates considering Thursday is the last day of school for students.

It is the first time that Forsyth has been listed in the high category since Feb. 25, which was during the peak of the omicron variant locally and statewide.

Forsyth had been in the low category since March 10 before being shifted to medium on May 27. The medium listing lasted just one week.

Joines continued his appeal to unvaccinated residents to get their first dose "as soon as possible, and if vaccinated to get a booster shot."

“If we work together, we can contain the spread of the virus and prevent the adoption of more stringent requirements.”

Monday's recommendation came two days after Joines said he had no plans “at this time” to request reinstating the city’s mask mandate.

As the local and statewide peak from the omicron surge was fading by late February, Joines ended the mandate March 1.

Gov. Roy Cooper recommended a March 7 ending to K-12 school and local government mask mandates.

Background

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

With the shift from medium to high, the CDC recommends residents of Forsyth wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public spaces and on public transportation, regardless of your vaccination status.

Respirator and surgical masks offer the most protection.

People in Forsyth also should stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; and, if at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions, according to CDC recommendations.

New COVID-19 cases rose again in Forsyth last week, but at a much lower rate of increase, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update Wednesday.

Forsyth had a 4.3% uptick in weekly cases to 1,119, along with one additional COVID-related death. That’s compared with a 25.8% jump for the week that ended May 21 and a 19% hike for the week that ended May 14.

“We’ve seen week-over-week increases in cases the past two months, but it’s been a slow increase for the most part,” Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday.

“The increases have not been as steep as we saw with omicron and delta.”

Weekly COVID-19 test levels in Forsyth have remained steadily below 1,000 since the omicron variant surge, though modestly higher the past two weeks.

Swift stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most individuals who determine they are positive with an at-home test. Individuals are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

Swift said that, based on his conversations with infectious diseases experts, that the actual positive case test rate could be six to eight times higher than DHHS updates reflect.

Forsyth has had 825 COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020. In all, Forsyth has reported 97,564 COVID-19 cases.

Forsyth’s positive test rate was at 21.6% as of May 31, according to the CDC.

Although that is up considerably from about 3% in April, it’s still only about half the 40%-plus range Forsyth saw during the peak of the omicron variant surge.

“Our percentages are what we are seeing across the state and other local counties,” Swift said.

