Winston-Salem mayor not ready to reinstate citywide mask mandate with latest COVID-19 uptick

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said this weekend he has no plans "at this time" to request reinstating the city's mask mandate in response to the latest uptick in COVID-19 community spread.

As the local and statewide peak from the omicron surge was fading by late February, Joines ended the mandate March 1.

Residents of Forsyth County now have a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 than they have had for months, according to Friday’s federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update.

It is the first time Forsyth has been listed in the high category since Feb. 25, which was during the peak of the omicron variant locally and statewide.

Forsyth had been in the low-spread category since March 10 before being shifted to medium last week.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

With the shift from medium to high, the CDC recommends residents of Forsyth wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public spaces and on public transportation, regardless of your vaccination status.

Respirator and surgical masks offer the most protection.

Joines said the city "will likely put out an advisory encouraging individuals to wear masks indoors."

People in Forsyth also should stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines; get tested if you have symptoms; and, if at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions, according to CDC recommendations.

Gov. Roy Cooper recommended a March 7 ending to K-12 school and local government mask mandates.

New COVID-19 cases rose again in Forsyth last week, but at a much lower rate of increase, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update Wednesday.

Forsyth had a 4.3% uptick in weekly cases to 1,119, along with one additional COVID-related death. That’s compared with a 25.8% jump for the week that ended May 21 and a 19% hike for the week that ended May 14.

“We’ve seen week-over-week increases in cases the past two months, but it’s been a slow increase for the most part,” Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday. “The increases have not been as steep as we saw with omicron and delta.”

Swift stressed the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases and don’t include most individuals who determine they are positive with an at-home test. Individuals are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

Swift said that, based on his conversations with infectious diseases experts, that the actual positive case test rate could be six to eight times higher than DHHS updates reflect.

Forsyth has had 825 COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020. In all, Forsyth has reported 97,564 COVID-19 cases.

Other Triad and Northwest N.C. counties with high community levels of COVID-19 are Alamance, Alleghany, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin.

Mask mandate return?

There’s not likely enough time for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to reinstate mask mandates considering Thursday is the last day for students.

County officials could not be immediately reached for comment about a potential mask mandate return.

The primary reason behind the decisions to end mask mandates in February and March were the declining number of COVID-19 omicron cases.

The county’s positive test rate was at 21.6% as of last Monday, according to the CDC.

Although that is up considerably from about 3% in April, it’s still nearly half the 40%-plus range Forsyth saw during the peak of the omicron variant surge.

“Our percentages are what we are seeing across the state and other local counties,” Swift said.

Meanwhile, weekly COVID-19 test levels in Forsyth have remained steadily below 1,000 since the omicron variant surge, though modestly higher the past two weeks.

