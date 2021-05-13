Winston-Salem mayor, others in North Carolina wait on Cooper as CDC lifts masking for the vaccinated

However, Walensky said people who have weak immune systems, such as from organ transplants or cancer treatment, should talk with their doctors before shedding their masks.

Claire Calvin, the owner of three restaurants near central Winston-Salem, said Gov. Roy Cooper should make a decision based on what's right for North Carolina.

If the masks go away, she said, businesses can't be responsible should someone who is not vaccinated come in without a mask and get service like everyone else.

Calvin owns The Porch Kitchen and Cantina in the West End Mill Works, Alma Mexicana in Bailey Power Plant, and Canteen on Fourth Street downtown.

"I am for fully-vaccinated people not having to wear masks any more, I am for that," she said. "If somebody says, 'I don't believe in vaccines, so I'm going to The Porch and not wear a mask,' we don't know if they are vaccinated or not and we are not going to ask. I don't feel like I was the reason they got sick or didn't get sick."

For a whole year, she said, she had to monitor staff and customers and even shut down when someone tested positive.