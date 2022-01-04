Winston-Salem mourns an icon. Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin made a lasting impression on city's arts, educational landscape.

Sprinkle-Hamlin and other organizers had been planning for this year’s festival, which is scheduled for Aug. 1-6, since last year, Alston said.

The festival's organizers will stage a special event to honor Sprinkle-Hamlin at this year's NBTF, Alston said.

"Definitely, there will be something," Alston said. "What that will be is too early to tell."

Sprinkle-Hamlin’s family declined to reveal her cause of death.

“We can’t describe the pain and loss we are feeling right now with Sylvia’s passing,” Sprinkle-Hamlin’s family said. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love from the local community and the Arts community from around the country and the world.”

Chase Law, the president and chief executive of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, also issued a statement Tuesday about Sprinkle-Hamlin.

"We were saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Sylvia Hamlin, an icon within the Winston-Salem arts and cultural sector," Law said. "It's a huge loss for our entire community.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}