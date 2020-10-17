Winston-Salem native is among the contestants on the re-launched TV show, "Supermarket Sweep" that premieres Sunday on ABC

Chelsie Carlton, a Winston-Salem native, is among the contestants who will appear on the re-launched TV game show, "Supermarket Sweep" that premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC.

Carlton, 28, said she became interested in the show after she talked with her friend, Jaleah Wilder of Raleigh, about the two of them auditioning for the program.

"We know each other pretty well," Carlton said. "We didn't think much about it, and we just went for it. This is our game. This is for us."

Carlton and Wilder are teammates on the show as they compete against two other two-person teams using their grocery shopping skills and their knowledge of merchandise, ABC said in a news release.

The show begins with the “Mini Sweep” in which, upon solving a riddle, a player selected from each team runs through the supermarket to find a correlating product. The first person to grab the specially marked item wins some extra time and cash for the Big Sweep.

Three mini-games ensue, and the viewers will be introduced to the teams and test their knowledge of grocery items.