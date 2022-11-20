Winston-Salem nears opening of First and Second streets to two-way traffic

Motorists in Winston-Salem will soon be able to drive both ways on portions of First and Second streets on the western side of downtown, as the city nears completion of a $2.2 million makeover that includes new signals and pavement.

The conversion, approved by voters as part of a 2018 bond referendum, will go into effect in two phases and include the deployment of digital signs to help motorists from accidentally going the wrong direction.

The first phase will open up parts of First Street to two-way traffic, and will also open up Second Street to two-way traffic between Peters Creek Parkway and Broad Street.

That first phase of the conversion will take effect shortly after the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the second phase, going into effect after the start of the new year, the city will open up the remaining portions of Second Street that are scheduled for conversion.

“First Street will still be the main way out of downtown and Second Street will still be the main one into town,” said Jeff Fansler, the city’s assistant transportation director. “It will improve pedestrian and vehicle circulation and create more of a downtown setting.”

Two-way traffic should also have a traffic calming effect on the residential portions of First and Second streets, Fansler said. People who live on those streets have long complained about the speed of traffic rushing their neighborhood on the one-way, two-lane streets as presently configured.

Others will like it that all the construction that has gone on to get ready for the conversion is finally coming to an end. Work is not yet finished, but it is a lot further along.

“We had signs to do, and a little bit of signal work, and resurfaced everything,” Fansler said. “We put in new lane markings, and now we are in the finishing touches.”

Not all of the sections of west First and Second are getting the two-way transformation. After studying traffic flows, road planners realized they would have to leave First and Second streets as one-way streets in between and around those major north-south corridors of Marshall and Cherry streets, which link Salem Parkway to downtown.

First Street will actually remain one-way from Main Street to Spruce Street, carrying traffic west and away from the center of downtown.

Second Street will stay one-way for inbound traffic from Spruce Street to Town Run Lane, a short north-south street just east of Cherry Street.

Then there’s the controversial section of Second Street that remains one-way for one block in the middle of a stretch that will otherwise allow two-way traffic flows.

The section is between Broad and Spring streets, and when the plans were laid out before the public several years ago, everyone was asking why that section could not be two-way as well.

Planners said their studies showed the Broad Street intersection wouldn’t work well with that one section converted to two-way traffic, so westbound drivers on Second Street and approaching Spring Street will have to turn left or right.

It’s the one-way sections on First and Second streets that will keep either street the main one that people use going in or out of the downtown grid: First Street drivers will be the only one who can go the distance westbound, and Second Street drivers will have the same advantage going east.

The idea of converting the streets to two-way traffic got a boost during the advance work and planning on the freeway upgrade that turned Business 40 into Salem Parkway. Business and downtown leaders said the conversion would slow traffic speeds, promote pedestrian use, improve downtown street connections enhance the overall business environment downtown.

City officials know they will have to do some public relations work as the changes take place, to make sure everyone knows about and is ready for the new traffic pattern.

In a way, that work is already going on: Most of the striping is done and is visible to anyone who travels the streets. Traffic cones keep traffic from going the wrong way prematurely, but they also herd the cars into the lanes they will use when the transformation goes into effect.

Fansler said the two-phase approach to opening the streets should ease any potential problems. And doing the actual changeover at night will help, he said.

Meanwhile, the city is already moving toward the next two-way street conversion, which will open Main and Liberty streets downtown to two-way traffic.

Fansler said the contract for that work will be awarded in 2023. There is no opening date yet set.