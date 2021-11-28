Winston-Salem officer shoots, kills man who lunged at him with machete

A Winston-Salem police officer shot and killed a man after the man lunged at him with a machete on Sunday, Police Chief Catrina Thompson said.
Sgt. R.T. Phillips fired his weapon at Adam McKnight after he and other officers attempted several times to disarm him, Thompson said.
Officers had also tried to subdue McKnight with their Tasers, however, McKnight had previously told them that he had taken steps to render the Tasers ineffective.
McKnight also asked officers, including Phillips, to shoot and kill him.
“Sgt. Phillips repeatedly stated to Mr. McKnight that he did not want to harm him and continued pleading with Mr. McKnight to drop the weapon and allow officers to get him help,” Thompson said.
McKnight, brandishing the machete, made a sudden charge toward Phillips and yelled “Kill me,” Thompson said.
As he advanced, Phillips, a 16-year veteran of the police department, fired one shot at McKnight, hitting his torso.
Officers removed the machete and called emergency medical services, Thompson said, then began life-saving measures, including CPR. McKnight, 33, regained consciousness and became agitated before he was subdued and taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health.
His condition worsened, and he died shortly after receiving his injuries.
The incident began around 12:26 p.m., when police responded to a 911 call from 4715 Bell West Drive on a report of someone armed with a machete threatening the home’s occupants. McKnight lived in the home with two adults and a 3-year-old child. The 911 caller said that McKnight had already choked one of the adults and feared he would hurt the others with a machete.
“At the conclusion of the 911 call, the sound of a physical struggle or assault could be heard,” Thompson said.
When officers responded, McKnight was inside a pool house at the back of the home.
After telling officers to kill him, he emerged from the pool house with the machete and told officers that he had taken measures to “defeat any Taser deployment.” Thompson, in a statement to the media on Sunday evening, declined to say what those measures were.
Phillips, one of the acting supervisors on Sunday, arrived at the scene to assist officers, she said.
The officers told McKnight several times that they would find him help and reminded him that a child was in the home, to no avail. The occupants of the home were related to McKnight, but Thompson declined to identify them or clarify their relationship.
Thompson said the entire encounter was captured on the officers’ body-worn cameras. “The details of the encounter are thoroughly documented on the footage,” Thompson said.
The State Bureau Investigation has assumed the primary investigative role in the shooting and death of McKnight, Thompson said.
Phillips, who is currently assigned to the patrol division of the field services bureau, has been placed on administrative duty as is standard protocol.
The investigation is in its early stages and no further details will be released, Thompson said.
“I ask for your prayers for the McKnight family, and also Sgt. Phillips and his family and members of the Winston-Salem Police Department,” Thompson said.
