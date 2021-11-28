Winston-Salem officer shoots, kills man who lunged at him with machete

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The incident began around 12:26 p.m., when police responded to a 911 call from 4715 Bell West Drive on a report of someone armed with a machete threatening the home’s occupants. McKnight lived in the home with two adults and a 3-year-old child. The 911 caller said that McKnight had already choked one of the adults and feared he would hurt the others with a machete.

“At the conclusion of the 911 call, the sound of a physical struggle or assault could be heard,” Thompson said.

When officers responded, McKnight was inside a pool house at the back of the home.

After telling officers to kill him, he emerged from the pool house with the machete and told officers that he had taken measures to “defeat any Taser deployment.” Thompson, in a statement to the media on Sunday evening, declined to say what those measures were.

Phillips, one of the acting supervisors on Sunday, arrived at the scene to assist officers, she said.

The officers told McKnight several times that they would find him help and reminded him that a child was in the home, to no avail. The occupants of the home were related to McKnight, but Thompson declined to identify them or clarify their relationship.