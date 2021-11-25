 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem officials name new assistant city manager
0 Comments
top story

Winston-Salem officials name new assistant city manager

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aaron King has been named assistant city manager after serving for three months as interim assistant city manager, Winston-Salem officials announced.

City Manager Lee Garrity said King will oversee the city departments of business inclusion and advancement, engineering, planning and development services, traffic field operations, transportation and utilities.

Garrity said the appointment was effective immediately upon its announcement on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We are very fortunate to have someone like Aaron ready to assume the role of assistant city manager,” Garrity said. “This promotion reflects both our confidence in his professional skills and his strengths in understanding, developing and achieving our organizational objectives. Aaron has a history of leading and creating positive impacts for the residents of the city, and I’m confident that he will get the job done.”

King is a native of Winston-Salem, and said he takes great pride in working to serve the local community.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with an incredibly talented group of staff members in providing a high level of customer service to the residents of Winston-Salem,” he said.

King joined the City-County Planning Department in 2005 and worked in various roles, including principal planner and land use coordinator, prior to be selected as director of the department in October 2018. King began serving as interim assistant city manager in August 2021.

King has a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional planning from East Carolina University and a master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University. King is also a graduate of the Municipal Administration program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government.

Aaron King

King

 City of Winston-Salem

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert