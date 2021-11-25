Winston-Salem officials name new assistant city manager

Aaron King has been named assistant city manager after serving for three months as interim assistant city manager, Winston-Salem officials announced.

City Manager Lee Garrity said King will oversee the city departments of business inclusion and advancement, engineering, planning and development services, traffic field operations, transportation and utilities.

Garrity said the appointment was effective immediately upon its announcement on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are very fortunate to have someone like Aaron ready to assume the role of assistant city manager,” Garrity said. “This promotion reflects both our confidence in his professional skills and his strengths in understanding, developing and achieving our organizational objectives. Aaron has a history of leading and creating positive impacts for the residents of the city, and I’m confident that he will get the job done.”

King is a native of Winston-Salem, and said he takes great pride in working to serve the local community.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with an incredibly talented group of staff members in providing a high level of customer service to the residents of Winston-Salem,” he said.