Winston-Salem officials say they're set to tackle new discrimination complaints

City officials say they've posted an online form to help citizens who want to file a complaint under new non-discrimination ordinances that took effect on Jan. 1.
The ordinances, adopted last summer, prohibit discrimination on the basis of age, color, creed, disability, ethnicity, family status, gender expression/identity, marital status, national origin, political affiliation, pregnancy, hairstyle, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation or veteran status.
The public accommodations ordinance prohibits discrimination based on these factors at stores, restaurants, hotels and motels, transportation facilities, theaters and stadiums.
The city said its Human Relations/Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department is responsible for investigating and mediating discrimination complaints, which must be filed within 60 days of the alleged violation.
The Human Relations/DEI Department is preparing free training materials about the ordinances. Businesses, organizations and individuals will be able to request the materials online.
City officials did note exceptions to the new rules.
Private clubs, membership organizations and other establishments not open to the public are exempt from the ordinance, as are multiple-occupancy restrooms, showers and dressing rooms.
The employment non-discrimination ordinance allows religious organizations to give preferential employment to members of the same religion. It also allows preferential treatment based on an established workplace-seniority system, provided the system is not an effort to evade the requirements of the law.
Also, complaints arising from interactions with the Winston-Salem Police Department will continue to be filed with and handled by the Citizen’s Police Review Board.
For more information, visit CityofWS.org/NDO.
