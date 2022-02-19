Winston-Salem officials say they're set to tackle new discrimination complaints

City officials say they've posted an online form to help citizens who want to file a complaint under new non-discrimination ordinances that took effect on Jan. 1.

The ordinances, adopted last summer, prohibit discrimination on the basis of age, color, creed, disability, ethnicity, family status, gender expression/identity, marital status, national origin, political affiliation, pregnancy, hairstyle, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation or veteran status.

The public accommodations ordinance prohibits discrimination based on these factors at stores, restaurants, hotels and motels, transportation facilities, theaters and stadiums.

The city said its Human Relations/Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department is responsible for investigating and mediating discrimination complaints, which must be filed within 60 days of the alleged violation.

The Human Relations/DEI Department is preparing free training materials about the ordinances. Businesses, organizations and individuals will be able to request the materials online.

City officials did note exceptions to the new rules.