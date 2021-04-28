 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem officials tear down tent city on Akron Drive
breaking top story

Tent City

Piles of debris were all that was left at the tent city on Akron Drive after residents were removed early Wednesday. 

 Wesley Young

Winston-Salem officials are dismantling a tent city on Akron Drive, about 24 hours after the body of a man was found at the site. 

City officials arrived between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday and told the people staying at the site that they had to move, said Lt. Scott Wright of the Winston-Salem Police Department. 

Wright said crews were coming Wednesday afternoon to begin cleaning up garbage and debris left on the site. 

About 12:30 p.m., Wright and other police officers were standing near the site to keep people from returning. 

City official and community outreach groups offered to shelter people elsewhere and offered transportation to the sites, Wright said. 

"This is city-owned property, and the city has asked these individuals to leave the city-owned property," Wright said.

Will be updated.

