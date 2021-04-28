Winston-Salem officials tearing down tent city on Akron Drive

Winston-Salem officials are dismantling a tent city on Akron Drive, about 24 hours after the body of a man was found at the site.

City officials arrived between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday and told the people staying at the site that they had to move, said Lt. Scott Wright of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wright said crews were coming Wednesday afternoon to begin cleaning up garbage and debris left on the site.

About 12:30 p.m., Wright and other police officers were standing near the site to keep people from returning.

City official and community outreach groups offered to shelter people elsewhere and offered transportation to the sites, Wright said.

"This is city-owned property, and the city has asked these individuals to leave the city-owned property," Wright said.

Will be updated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.