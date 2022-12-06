Winston-Salem OKs incentives aimed at attracting medical packaging company

Following on the heels of Forsyth County, the Winston-Salem City Council on Monday approved economic development incentives meant to lure a medical products packaging company to site a plant here.

The company is Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, which makes packaging products for the health care and medical device industries.

The company, based in Rhode Island, stands to earn incentives of almost $300,000 for bringing 79 new jobs to town over a five-year period, along with a $20 million investment in plant and machinery.

The company currently has 10 production plants around the world, including three in the U.S.

Officials said the company is looking at other sites in North and South Carolina. Forsyth County recently approved almost $200,000 for Nelipak in economic development incentives.

City officials said the jobs would pay an average wage of about $52,000 per year. Jobs would include printer operators, maintenance and quality technicians, warehouse workers, engineers and other positions.

The size of the city incentives is based on an amount equal to about 50% of the net new property taxes expected to be generated by the company over its first seven years. Officials said they believe the company should generate about $592,000 in property taxes over seven years.

As part of the incentives deal, Nelipak officials are expected to make a good-faith effort to hire as many employees as possible from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The agreement with the company would specify that it is to post job vacancies with the N.C. Employment Security Commission, the Piedmont Regional Council of Governments, the Forsyth County Department of Social Services and the Winston-Salem Urban League.

The agreement also would have a reimbursement arrangement that would require Nelipak to pay back the city 100% of incentives if its plant were to close within the first five years of operation. After that, a sliding scale would determine any payback.