Winston-Salem OKs pay hikes, vaxx policy for workers

Following through with recommendations from city committees last week, the Winston-Salem City Council on Tuesday approved pay increases for some 50 city positions, and relaxed residency requirements for police officers and some other positions.

Both measures are meant to stem the loss of employees and stimulate the recruitment of new workers, especially in critical service areas such as public safety and equipment operation.

And in another significant measure affecting city employees, the city revised its vaccination policies to provide new incentives for workers to become vaccinated, along with stronger penalties for those unvaccinated employees who skip their required weekly testing.

The pay hikes come at a time when the city police force has some 90 vacancies in a department that has 528 positions for sworn officers.

And with a 27% vacancy rate in equipment-operation jobs and front line supervisors for them, city officials had to search across various departments to find the workers to operate snow-removal trucks during the recent storm.

The city is boosting salaries across the critically-short positions by reclassifying many jobs to higher pay grades.