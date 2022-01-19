Winston-Salem OKs pay hikes, vaxx policy for workers

Following through with recommendations from city committees last week, the Winston-Salem City Council on Tuesday approved pay increases for some 50 city positions, and relaxed residency requirements for police officers and some other positions.
Both measures are meant to stem the loss of employees and stimulate the recruitment of new workers, especially in critical service areas such as public safety and equipment operation.
And in another significant measure affecting city employees, the city revised its vaccination policies to provide new incentives for workers to become vaccinated, along with stronger penalties for those unvaccinated employees who skip their required weekly testing.
The pay hikes come at a time when the city police force has some 90 vacancies in a department that has 528 positions for sworn officers.
And with a 27% vacancy rate in equipment-operation jobs and front line supervisors for them, city officials had to search across various departments to find the workers to operate snow-removal trucks during the recent storm.
The city is boosting salaries across the critically-short positions by reclassifying many jobs to higher pay grades.
For instance, a heavy equipment or sanitation-equipment operator was at grade 6 before the change, but is now classed in grade 7. That can amount to a $3,250 pay hike for a worker in the middle part of the pay range.
Where city police officers have formerly been required to live no further away than in an adjoining county, the new rules allow officers to live as far away as 60 miles from City Hall: That's a circle that extends to the northern reaches of Mecklenburg County.
The distance limit was chosen with the idea that an officer could get to Winston-Salem in an hour if an emergency came up demanding extra officers on patrol. City officials say they put too much time and money into the training of a new police officer to lose them without making more of an effort to keep officers on the force.
The staffing shortage is not unique to Winston-Salem. Forsyth County gave all employees a 5% pay hike earlier this month, along with another $2 per hour pay boost for workers who cover night shifts.
Pay for shots
Winston-Salem officials reported recently that 85% of city employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, new incentives aim to push the total higher.
On Tuesday, the city extended a policy passed in October that gave full-time employees who get fully vaccinated a $500 pay incentive. Part-timers can collect $250.
A new feature is a $200 payment for full-time employees who get a booster shot, with $100 for part-time employees.
Employees who are not vaccinated now have to provide proof of a negative test each week in order to report to work. That's a change from the former policy, which required only proof of testing.
Last October, the city approved $1,000 payments to full-time employees who presented proof of full vaccination by Dec. 5 and $500 for employees who got vaccinated after that. At the time the incentive passed, less than 40% of employees had gotten their shots.
When the city's former vaccination policy ended at the close of 2021, there were 383 employees who were unvaccinated, compared to 1,920 employees who had submitted proof that they were vaccinated.
Meanwhile, under the former vaccination policy, the maximum penalty for an unvaccinated employee who missed weekly testing was a five-day suspension without pay.
Under the new policy, a fifth miss will result in a 10-day suspension without pay, and a sixth miss will result in an indefinite suspension.
