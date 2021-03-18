Winston-Salem one of Southern Living's "Best Cities On the Rise" for 2021

"We obviously didn't write the story," Geiger said. "We provided them with the background and different angles on what makes our community attractive, in the hopes that the angle is what the writer is looking for."

It must have worked: Although Winston-Salem is last on the list, it appears that's the case only because the cities are in alphabetical order.

Each city on the Southern Living list gets a short writeup: Winston-Salem's digest makes note of how the city had its origins with Moravian settlers and now hosts the Innovation Quarter, five institutions of higher learning and 20 miles of connected greenways and parks.

"When there's a positive story about Winston-Salem in any publication, it plants a seed," Geiger said, noting that the article is not the kind of thing that starts the phone ringing non-stop. "One story in Southern Living is not going to do it. But if they then see any advertising, or see another story somewhere else ... it is about being on the radar and planting that seed in someone's mind."

Geiger thinks the seedbed is especially attractive now because the COVID-19 pandemic has people attracted to smaller places. And as the lessening coronavirus restrictions come into play, as more and more people get vaccinated, the pent-up demand for travel may start breaking loose.