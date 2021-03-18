Winston-Salem one of Southern Living's "Best Cities On the Rise" for 2021

Some bigger cities in North Carolina like Charlotte and Raleigh are booming — and have big traffic jams to show for it.
Small places like New Bern, Mount Airy or Bryson City get marks in some quarters for their small-town vibes.
But what about places like Winston-Salem or Wilmington?
Southern Living magazine calls those North Carolina cities among the South's "Best Cities On the Rise" for 2021, taking note of how they are the home of "burgeoning food scenes, blossoming downtowns, and enough cultural and outdoor activities to fill a weekend itinerary several times over."
The Southern Living selection puts Winston-Salem in the same league with other cities that many people here likely know, such as Greenville, S.C., or Norfolk, Va., as well as some other intriguing ones that are further afield: Waco, Texas, for instance, or Tulsa, Okla.
The full list of 10 cities also includes Huntsville, Ala., Fayetteville, Ark., Lexington, Ky. and Baton Rouge, La.
Rich Geiger, the president of Visit Winston-Salem, said the selection is a big deal, and openly acknowledged making a pitch for Winston-Salem to be on the list when he heard about the magazine's plans.
"Up and coming cities is what it's all about," Geiger said. "It adds to our marketing opportunities. If a place is attractive to live in and work in, it is also an attractive place to bring a meeting or relocate a business."
"We obviously didn't write the story," Geiger said. "We provided them with the background and different angles on what makes our community attractive, in the hopes that the angle is what the writer is looking for."
It must have worked: Although Winston-Salem is last on the list, it appears that's the case only because the cities are in alphabetical order.
Each city on the Southern Living list gets a short writeup: Winston-Salem's digest makes note of how the city had its origins with Moravian settlers and now hosts the Innovation Quarter, five institutions of higher learning and 20 miles of connected greenways and parks.
"When there's a positive story about Winston-Salem in any publication, it plants a seed," Geiger said, noting that the article is not the kind of thing that starts the phone ringing non-stop. "One story in Southern Living is not going to do it. But if they then see any advertising, or see another story somewhere else ... it is about being on the radar and planting that seed in someone's mind."
Geiger thinks the seedbed is especially attractive now because the COVID-19 pandemic has people attracted to smaller places. And as the lessening coronavirus restrictions come into play, as more and more people get vaccinated, the pent-up demand for travel may start breaking loose.
In fact, there are already some signs of that, Geiger said.
Meanwhile, Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., the chamber of commerce here, said it was exciting that Southern Living "has recognized Winston-Salem as one of the best cities on the rise in the South."
"We are seeing the city really start to stand out for its innovative atmosphere and great quality of life," Owens said. "It helps us to tell our story as a standout location with all the amenities you could ask for."
