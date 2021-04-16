Winston-Salem pain management company to pay nearly $800,000 to settle lawsuits alleging they filed false claims for unnecessary urine drug tests.

A Winston-Salem pain-management company and its owner will pay nearly $800,000 to settle lawsuits alleging that the company billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs for unnecessary urine drug tests for its patients, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina said in a news release.

Preferred Pain Management & Spine Care P.A. has its main office in Winston-Salem and another office in Greensboro. Dr. David Spivey is the owner and medical director.

Rebecca Kovalich, a whistleblower, originally filed a federal lawsuit against the company and Spivey in 2018. The next year, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of North Carolina filed a lawsuit.

According to the news release, Preferred Pain Management and Spivey have agreed to pay $789,292. The government's attorneys allege that the company violated the False Claims Act in billing for medically unnecessary urine tests between June 1, 2014, and May 24, 2017. The company did not admit liability in the settlement.