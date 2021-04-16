Winston-Salem pain management company to pay nearly $800,000 to settle lawsuits alleging they filed false claims for unnecessary urine drug tests.

A Winston-Salem pain-management company and its owner will pay nearly $800,000 to settle lawsuits alleging that the company billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs for unnecessary urine drug tests for its patients, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina said in a news release.
Preferred Pain Management & Spine Care P.A. has its main office in Winston-Salem and another office in Greensboro. Dr. David Spivey is the owner and medical director.
Rebecca Kovalich, a whistleblower, originally filed a federal lawsuit against the company and Spivey in 2018. The next year, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of North Carolina filed a lawsuit.
According to the news release, Preferred Pain Management and Spivey have agreed to pay $789,292. The government's attorneys allege that the company violated the False Claims Act in billing for medically unnecessary urine tests between June 1, 2014, and May 24, 2017. The company did not admit liability in the settlement.
The company, the government attorneys said, submitted false claims to federal health programs such as Medicare and Medicaid for presumptive and definitive urine drug tests. Presumptive urine drug tests screen for the presence of drugs. Definitive urine drug tests identify the concentration of drugs in a patient's system.
The company and Spivey billed for both tests for all their patients at their monthly visits, without determining if the patients needed such tests, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Preferred Pain Management & Spine Care and Spivey also billed Medicare for what is known as specimen validity testing, which analyzes a urine specimen to make sure it has not been diluted, the attorney's office said. Since January 2014, Medicare has issued guidance that specimen validity testing should not be separately billed.
The settlement resolves allegations brought in the government's suit and the original lawsuit filed by Kovalich. She will get $118,911 of the settlement.
Spivey, who still has an active medical license, could not be reached. The company still operates. Robert Desmond, attorney for the company and Spivey, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Friday.
336-727-7326