Winston-Salem passes non-discrimination ordinances

The Winston-Salem City Council approved a package of non-discrimination resolutions and ordinance amendments on Monday that cover transgender people as well as gays and lesbians, but for now will not apply to private businesses.
In addition to sexual orientation and gender expression, ordinances would grant protections based on “protected hairstyles,” which are defined as any hairstyle “associated with race,” including “braids, locks, twists, tight coils or curls, cornrows, Bantu knots and afros.”
Passage came on a unanimous vote, with all eight members of the city council backing the non-discrimination package.
But people who spoke to the council during the public comment period appealed for the city to go further and impose regulations affecting private business operations and public accommodations.
“Gay marriage has been legal in North Carolina since 2014, but six years later I am not treated as equal,” Kasey Mayfield told the council during public comments. Mayfield and her fiancee were turned down by a local wedding venue last December when the operator said he did not book same-sex weddings because of religious objections.
“I deserve the same rights as a paying customer that a straight person does,” Mayfield said, adding that “it demonstrated that discrimination against queer people people is happening in Winston-Salem at a most basic of levels ... Winston will be so much safer if this extends to private businesses.”
City Council Member Robert Clark said that the package of resolutions and ordinance amendments will set into city policy things that have already been decided by the courts.
But Clark said the city’s rules would not decide such “hot button” issues as which bathrooms transgender people use, which sports teams transgender people play on, or whether a business can use religious objections to deny a service to a same-sex couple.
“This ordinance does not affect those issues,” Clark said. “Those issues are still churning in the country and it is going to be up to Washington to address them,” Clark said.
Nonetheless, Winston-Salem officials say their practice on single-gender sports has been to accept whatever gender a participant claims to be, and that the city makes no attempt to police who uses a single-sex restroom.
City officials say they will be studying over the next 100 days ways to enforce non-discrimination regulations on private businesses and in public accommodation.
Council Member Kevin Mundy called on the city to challenge any legal decisions that allow private businesses to deny service based on sexual orientation.
Mundy said cities and states challenge the law on issues such as restricting voting or access to abortion, and that the city must also challenge laws that would allow a business to deny someone service based on sexual orientation.
“We must challenge those laws,” Mundy said. “So many laws, especially when it comes to civil rights, municipalities and states challenge the federal government. At some point soon, we will be on the right side of history when we make sure that I and my fellow members of the LGBTQ community have the same rights as everyone else.”
Here’s what the city approved Monday night:
*A “policy of nondiscrimination” that would commit the city to opposing discrimination based on “race, ethnicity, color, creed, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, veteran status, disability, age, marital status, familial status, protected hairstyle, political affiliation or national origin in any aspect of modern life.”
*Direction to city officials to include nondiscrimination provisions in city contracts, within limits set by state and federal laws.
*The city would “encourage corporate and individual community partners to oppose discrimination in all forms,” but for now imposes no enforcement on the private sector.
*The city will take up to 100 days to determine the extent to which the city can enforce the same non-discrimination policies on the private sector.
*Sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression would be explicitly added to the city’s fair housing ordinance.
*City personnel policies already include sexual orientation as a protected category, but gender identity, gender expression and protected hairstyles would be added to protections.
*A subcommittee of the city’s Human Relations Commission would focus on “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and/or Questioning, Intersex and Asexual and/or Ally (LGBTQIA+) matters,” completing in 18 months a plan to expand nondiscrimination policies, hold forums and so on.
Mir Yarfitz, a professor at Wake Forest University, called bathroom and sports issues “red herrings” that raise “this old homophobic and transphobic specter of a child predator,” and that “the violence that is happening around these issues is happening to transgender people in part because of these kinds of stories.”
Yarfitz other speakers called for enforcement mechanisms that are part of what the city will be studying over the next 100 days.
Chris Smith, with the local Non-Discrimination Ordinance Coalition, praised the city’s passage of non-discrimination policies, but said the city’s action is “little more than performative activism” if the city fails to follow through with enforcement on public accommodation.
