A Winston-Salem man who was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night has died, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Marcus Devon Bowles, 35, of Cherry Street died Friday. He had been taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.
According to police, the incident happened shortly after 8:50 p.m. when Bowles was walking west across the northbound lane of University Parkway. A 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Zhihao Li of Wilkesboro was traveling north in the road's left lane.
Police said Li didn't see Bowles in the road until his vehicle struck Bowles. Li then stopped his car and called police.
Officers blocked traffic on the road's northbound lanes for three hours after the crash, police said.
No charges have been filed in the case. Bowles' death represents the 18th traffic-related fatality in 2020, as compared to 12 at this time in 2019.
Anyone with information about the crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
