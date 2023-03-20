The Winston-Salem City Council on Monday awarded a two-year contract to H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem to operate the city's hydroponic farm at Kimberly Park, almost seven years after the city first embarked on the project.

The city will be paying almost $538,000 to H.O.P.E. over two years, with the city having the right to extend the contract for a third year if it chooses.

H.O.P.E. stands for Help Our People Eat. The nonprofit group was founded in 2014 with the mission of delivering meals to children on Sundays.

The vote to approve the contract with H.O.P.E. passed on a 7-1 vote, with West Ward Council Member Robert Clark opposed.

Although Clark has long criticized the project as a too-expensive way to produce vegetables, Clark made no comments on the proposal Monday night.

The city has spent $2.4 million on the hydroponic project, not counting the money the city committed Monday to H.O.P.E. for operating the site.

Two city residents blasted the city's hydroponics plan during the public comment period. One said the project lacks sufficient planning, while another said the city should use the money to spend more on reducing homelessness.

"If you have $2 million for a hydroponics plant, don't you have $2 million to invest for homeless needs?" Arnita Miles told members of the city council, when she got up to speak during the board's public comment period.

The city rejected two bids last year to run the hydroponics operation, at a time when city officials were saying they wanted to attract more interest from potential operators. This time around, the city still received only two bids to run the hydroponic farm.

But Moriah Gendy, the city's food resilience program manager, said last week that H.O.P.E. submitted a thorough application that spelled out in detail how the nonprofit would operate the hydroponic farm during its initial term of operation.

Plus it really helps that H.O.P.E. operates out of a building that is right beside the Kimberley Park site of the hydroponics greenhouse, she said.

Scott Best, the executive director of H.O.P.E., said in a committee discussion of the city council that running the hydroponic farm "is a natural extension of what we are already doing."

H.O.P.E. received a donation of the food grown in the hydroponic operation during 2022. City officials said nothing is currently being grown in the greenhouse so that H.O.P.E. can start with a clean slate as it gears up its operations.

The city's road to starting a hydroponic farm has been a long one, starting with advocacy for the project by North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, who has been its strongest and most consistent supporter.

In 2015, council members toured a hydroponic operation at N.C. State University to see how it's done. The next year, the council approved a $1 million grant to the Goler Community Development Corp. to get the project up and running.

The project has had a bumpy ride, though. Cost overruns in getting the site developed and built ate into the part of the money that had been intended to finance operations.

Running the hydroponic farm once it was built has been a bumpy process as well. Goler CDC was originally going to run the project, with a side goal of using it for job training. As time went on, the job-training aspect of the program was de-emphasized, and the city decided to seek an operator by asking for proposals, rather than have Goler do the work.

During public comments Monday, speaker Eunice Campbell blasted the city for spending so much money on the hydroponic operation before developing a business plan that would show "how much to grow and what to grow."

"From the word go, my personal opinion was I understand what is trying to happen, but the plan is flawed and there has been no correction to the plan," she said.

Campbell went on to fault the city for failing to determine whether the project would ever make money or even break even. Although there's been talk in the past that the hydroponic farm might make some money, that's not been a part of recent discussion.

Adams characterized the hydroponic operation as "another resource for our community," and not a moneymaking operation, when she talked about the proposal in committee last week.

"We invest in infrastructure and resources," she said. "That is what cities do. We don't necessarily make money off of our train station, our parks and recs, our golf courses ... the ballpark, the fairgrounds, but it is our job, part of providing quality of life to our citizens. I look to this as another way to ensure that the citizens of Winston-Salem, if they have a need of procuring fresh produce, that not only the hydroponics farm but H.O.P.E. ... will be there to provide that light."