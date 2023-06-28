City offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day, the city of Winston-Salem said Wednesday in a news release.

CityLink 311, the city’s citizen service call center, will not be staffed, but non-911 emergency calls will be forwarded to on-call staff with the appropriate department, the city said.

Residents can submit requests for routine information or services by email to citylink@cityofws.org, the city website and the CityLink 311 mobile application for processing the next day or text 855-481-LINK.

Tuesday garbage will be collected on Wednesday, the city said, and Wednesday garbage will be collected Thursday.

Thursday garbage will be collected Friday and Friday garbage will be collected on Monday, July 10, the city said.

Monday recycling will follow the normal schedule, the city said. Tuesday through Friday recycling collections will be postponed one day with Friday collected on Saturday, July 8.

Monday’s yard waste collection will follow its normal schedule, the city said. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday collections will be postponed one day.

Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility, Old Salisbury Road Landfill, Forum 52 and Overdale Road yard waste facilities and the 3RC EnviroStation all will be closed.

Residents can call CityLink 311 for more information.