Winston-Salem plans push to bring back passenger rail

Winston-Salem leaders plan to start pushing hard in the coming year to bring back passenger rail service to the city, but say it will be neither a quick nor easy journey.
One thing the city has in its favor is the recent passage by Congress of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarks $66 billion for Amtrak, the nation's passenger rail operator, in what has been described as the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak some 50 years ago.
But there are big obstacles too, Mayor Allen Joines is saying. The city has to get some of those rail transportation dollars to come this way, for starters.
"We also have got to convince the railroad that it makes sense for them," Joines said. "What I have been told is that the railroads have not included us on the list because of their concerns about the marketability of it."
Joines and members of the city council talked about their rail goal during a recent meeting of the council's Finance Committee, which was discussing their priorities for federal spending requests.
Amtrak's "Corridor Vision" for 2021 includes additions to the passenger rail system in North Carolina that would extend service to both Asheville and Wilmington, and give Raleigh a connection to points north through Richmond, Va. But the vision has no train station for Winston-Salem.
Similarly, a state 25-year plan for rail unveiled in 2015 shows potential lines connecting Asheville to the existing passenger rail service through Salisbury, and Wilmington through Selma and Raleigh. Winston-Salem would keep its Amtrak Connector bus service through the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation, with a potential extensions — but no train — to Wilkesboro, Boone and Statesville.
Amtrak and the state Department of Transportation are not the only elements in the equation: Norfolk Southern owns the rail line to Winston-Salem and would have to approve allowing a passenger train to use it.
"They indicated a few years ago that they did not want to share the existing freight line with passenger rail," said Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation. "There would have to be a new corridor for passenger traffic if the Norfolk Southern stance did not change."
Council Member D.D. Adams said passenger rail is vital for the city's economic future.
Just as the city pushed to get the beltway in place that is now being built around northern Winston-Salem, she said, the city needs to take advantage of the new federal funding to get money for passenger rail service here.
Adams cited business expansion in the Triangle and in nearby Guilford and Randolph counties.
"We have got to get the plan, commitment, money set aside (and) matching grants," she said. "Rail is critical to the future of Winston-Salem. You can't move people and goods in the world we live in if you don't have rail. Nobody looks at you."
When Winston-Salem finished a $12 million renovation of Union Station off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in 2019, part of what the city was aiming for was a red-carpet front door for future passenger rail service.
The last train with passengers stopped at Union Station in 1970, en route from Greensboro to Asheville.
Council Member John Larson said the new federal money may create only a limited time for the city to bring back rail service.
"This is a window that we have to do an iconic, significant change in Winston-Salem that has lasting value," he said. "We have a great railroad station and have spent a lot of money down there to receive the trains. Now we need to make that happen. The window won't be here in five years, probably."
City officials said the federal infrastructure bill should result in direct allocations to the city, and the chance to try for other funds through competitive grants.
