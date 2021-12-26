Winston-Salem plans push to bring back passenger rail

Winston-Salem leaders plan to start pushing hard in the coming year to bring back passenger rail service to the city, but say it will be neither a quick nor easy journey.

One thing the city has in its favor is the recent passage by Congress of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarks $66 billion for Amtrak, the nation's passenger rail operator, in what has been described as the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak some 50 years ago.

But there are big obstacles too, Mayor Allen Joines is saying. The city has to get some of those rail transportation dollars to come this way, for starters.

"We also have got to convince the railroad that it makes sense for them," Joines said. "What I have been told is that the railroads have not included us on the list because of their concerns about the marketability of it."

Joines and members of the city council talked about their rail goal during a recent meeting of the council's Finance Committee, which was discussing their priorities for federal spending requests.