Winston-Salem plans to take over Merschel Park construction

With the expiration of a deal with a private developer on the construction of Merschel Park in downtown Winston-Salem, city officials are preparing to take over the project and move forward with the low bidder on the work.

On Monday, the Winston-Salem City Council will consider accepting a contract with Frank L. Blum Construction to build the park at a cost of $4.2 million, and for Stimmel Associates PA to perform construction-related oversight services at a cost of $150,000.

During the same meeting, the city council is expected to end its agreement with Pepper Property Association LLC, under which that group was to have managed construction of the park with city financial support.

By going forward with Blum on the park construction, city officials say it should make construction easier since Blum is also building the $27 million new Kaleideum building at the south end of the park. The park will be between Fourth and Fifth streets at Liberty Street.

Pepper had obtained the bid from Blum when Pepper was still in charge of the park construction. Blum's bid, though over the park budget, was still lower than the next-lowest bidder by more than $500,000.