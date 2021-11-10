Winston-Salem plans to take over Merschel Park construction

With the expiration of a deal with a private developer on the construction of Merschel Park in downtown Winston-Salem, city officials are preparing to take over the project and move forward with the low bidder on the work.
On Monday, the Winston-Salem City Council will consider accepting a contract with Frank L. Blum Construction to build the park at a cost of $4.2 million, and for Stimmel Associates PA to perform construction-related oversight services at a cost of $150,000.
During the same meeting, the city council is expected to end its agreement with Pepper Property Association LLC, under which that group was to have managed construction of the park with city financial support.
By going forward with Blum on the park construction, city officials say it should make construction easier since Blum is also building the $27 million new Kaleideum building at the south end of the park. The park will be between Fourth and Fifth streets at Liberty Street.
Pepper had obtained the bid from Blum when Pepper was still in charge of the park construction. Blum's bid, though over the park budget, was still lower than the next-lowest bidder by more than $500,000.
"We were really happy when we we heard that Blum won this bid," said Council Member Jeff MacIntosh, during the city council's Finance Committee meeting on Monday. "Part of the reason that they were able to come underneath (on bidding) is that they were doing the project (Kaleideum) across the street. So timing is important here, and they want to get started on both projects."
The city inked its deal with Pepper in January of 2019. Pepper is affiliated with Mayfair Street Partners, managed by Simon Burgess, which performed the renovation of the old Pepper Building into a Hotel Indigo site on Fourth Street.
Mayfair initially planned to build a new Hyatt hotel on its property adjacent to the Pepper Building. When the hotel industry took a big hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayfair switched gears and planned apartments on the vacant part of its property instead. Either way, Mayfair was going to build Merschel Park under its deal with the city.
Aaron King, an interim assistant city manager for the city, told the Finance Committee on Monday that Mayfair's clock had run out with no constructed started on the park.
"Once we learned that, we started assessing our best way to move forward," King said.
King said that assuming the full council approves the new arrangement on Monday, the city will work as quickly as possible to execute the contracts for construction and take the other preliminary steps on building Merschel Park, but that realistically, work is not likely to start until after the first of the year.
It could take eight months to bring the park to completion.
City officials said they worked with Blum to revise the bid downward on park construction, but at the same time realized that since the park is intended to be a downtown centerpiece, they didn't want to cut so severely that they ended up with a substandard park.
As it stands, the city needs almost $1.3 million in new money to build the park as planned. The city plans to spend almost $1 million from economic development funds, and use $300,000 that is being contributed by the Millennium Fund, headed by Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines.
Meanwhile, Burgess, contacted Wednesday, said Mayfair still plans to go forward with the construction of 130 apartments on the vacant property adjacent to the Pepper Building and the future site of Merschel Park.
"We just finished construction drawings last week," Burgess said. "We should be in a position to start by the end of the first quarter in 2022."
Burgess said the apartments could take 20 months to build. Though underground parking was originally slated for some of the site, Burgess said that space will instead be devoted to retail.
Joines, during the Finance Committee meeting, stressed the importance of the park property to downtown.
"This is a tremendously visible site that is very visible downtown," Joines said.
The Finance Committee endorsed the new arrangement for building the park with three votes in favor and one abstention.
Council Member D.D. Adams, who abstained, said she wasn't opposed to the park, but wants to see more details on how the city plans to switch funding streams to pay for the project.
"Every time we do this, the council needs to have a matrix report on where the money was supposed to go, and the process on how to decide how these projects get funded," she said.
