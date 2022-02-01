Winston-Salem plant fire called potentially the most dangerous in city's history

Winston-Salem fire officials are taking extensive safety measures in the wake of a massive fire at the Winston Weaver Co.’s fertilizer plant that prompted an effort to evacuate thousands of residents, Chief Trey Mayo said Tuesday.

Mayo described the fire as potentially the most dangerous one in the city's history.

Three companies of firefighters are monitoring the scene, Mayo said at a news conference Tuesday.

The fertilizer plant at 4400 N. Cherry St. in the city's northern section contained nearly 600 tons of ammonium nitrate, which is commonly used in fertilizer but is potentially explosive when stored in large quantities.

The fire department is allowing the fire to burn off the remaining ammonia nitrate at the plant. The scope of the fire was smaller Tuesday than the massive fire that started Monday night, Mayo said.

“We do not know what the rate of consumption is,” Mayo said. “We just need it to burn out of fuel.”

The danger of explosion at the plant remains until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Mayo said.