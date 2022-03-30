Winston-Salem poised for more growth, Mayor Joines insists

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines touted economic growth figures on Wednesday, insisted that the city is not "falling behind," and pledged efforts to reduce poverty and crime, during a "state of the city" address at City Hall.

Joines took about 30 minutes Wednesday morning to cover ground that ranged from the city's business reputation to the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire response, with council members and other local officials looking on.

The mayor said that despite the challenges of two years dealing with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has come through the crisis well:

"I believe that the strategic actions that we've taken as a city, balancing public health and safety with the economy, has worked — our strategy has worked," Joines said.

Pivoting from the coronavirus ("Let's leave COVID behind, I think we're all pretty much COVID fatigued,") Joines called downtown "a great success story since the year 2000," with more than $2 billion in investment since that time, and multiple apartment complexes under construction or starting soon.

"And yet, even with all those apartments coming on line, the vacancy rate is still less than 5%," Joines said, adding that within a few years the population downtown could reach 5,500.

"20 years ago, we'd laugh and say you could shoot a cannon down Fourth Street after 5 and not hit anybody," Joines said, adding that he likes to see "good friends of ours from Greensboro and High Point coming over here and enjoying our downtown, and spending their money here, which is a good thing."

Looking to the future downtown, Joines talked about construction underway on Merschel Park, the Kaleideum and the new county courthouse, along with continued investment in the Innovation Quarter.

"Our job growth ... has led the Southeast," Joines said. "In 2019, it was at 3.9% job growth. We were the highest of any metro area in the Southeast, including Greenville, S.C., which is kind of our bar that we all apply ourselves to. So if someone says Winston-Salem is falling behind, the numbers just don't support that."

Joines said that the latest net job growth here was 3.5%, third highest in the Southeast.

Although Greensboro has made headlines with high-profile announcements like Boom Supersonic and Toyota North America, Joines said Winston-Salem is actually positioned perfectly to recruit supplier companies for those major industries.

"We're hearing from the suppliers that they don't want to be right beside the company, because they would be pulling from the same labor force," Joines said.

Joines said it was "not too shabby" that the city was tied recently with Austin, Texas and Charlotte in the percentage increase of new business startups. And Joines pointed to the development of Whitaker Park, a former tobacco manufacturing site, where he said a $200 million investment would yield $12 million "left over" for future economic development.

Joines is president of the Winston-Salem Alliance, a nonprofit that helped form the nonprofit Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc., which has steered work at Whitaker Park.

After citing progress in a number of areas, Joines pivoted again, mentioning "issues in our community that need to be dealt with":

*Homelessness: Joines said that after reducing homelessness by 92%, the numbers increased because of COVID-19. The city will work to bring the numbers back down, Joines said.

*Affordable housing: Joines said the city needs 15,000 new units of affordable housing over the next eight years, but mentioned efforts such as the city's recent commitment to spend $30 million to tackle the problem.

*Poverty: Joines said the poverty rate has dropped from 26% to 20%, but said the city also has several programs working on the problem, including training and counseling efforts.

The mayor said a program to guarantee a college education for graduating seniors and a paid internship program for high school juniors and seniors can help lift people out of poverty long term.

*Violent Crime: Joines said law enforcement efforts have been stepped up with a violent crimes task force and technology to identify and locate gunshots, but added that the city has also dedicated $1.3 million to social programs to reduce crime and gang activity.

Joines closed by talking about the Jan. 31 fertilizer plant fire that led to a mile-wide voluntary evacuation zone. He said the city council's Public Works Committee would be looking at what can change to make future fires unlikely.

