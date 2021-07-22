Winston-Salem police are asking for public's help to find a missing man

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Eddie Burch III, 39, was last seen Wednesday at 4218 Patricia Ann Lane in Winston-Salem, police said.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Burch who has a cognitive impairment, the center said in a statement.
Support Local Journalism
Burch is a Black man who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, police said.
Burch was last seen wearing dark colored sweat pants, a dark baseball cap and yellow and black high top shoes, police said.
Burch is driving a red 2010 Toyota Camry with the N.C. license plate DET-9014.
Anyone with information about Burch's whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to Winston-Salem police through at 336-276-1717.
336-727-7299
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.