 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man
0 Comments

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marco Antonio Ramirez-Fajardo

Ramirez-Fajardo

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man, authorities said.

Marco Antonio Ramirez-Fajardo, 74, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Saturday walking in the area of the 2000 block of Northcliffe Drive in the city's northwestern section, police said

A Silver Alert has been issued for Ramirez-Fajardo.

Ramirez-Fajardo stands 5 feet 6 inches in height with a heavy build, police said. He has black hair and a black goatee.

Ramirez-Fajardo was last seen wearing a dark colored hat, a green and black vest, a long sleeve black shirt and black pants, police said.

Anyone with the information about Ramirez-Fajardo's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.
Crime

Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.

Cornelius Tucker, charged with fatally stabbing a woman and then dumping her body in a trash can, rejected a plea deal Monday morning. Tucker is accused of killing Constance Edwina Hall, 47, in 2011. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in 2015 after investigators said they found Tucker's DNA on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Because Tucker rejected the plea, he will now stand trial for first-degree murder. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert