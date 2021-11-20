Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man, authorities said.

Marco Antonio Ramirez-Fajardo, 74, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Saturday walking in the area of the 2000 block of Northcliffe Drive in the city's northwestern section, police said

A Silver Alert has been issued for Ramirez-Fajardo.

Ramirez-Fajardo stands 5 feet 6 inches in height with a heavy build, police said. He has black hair and a black goatee.

Ramirez-Fajardo was last seen wearing a dark colored hat, a green and black vest, a long sleeve black shirt and black pants, police said.

Anyone with the information about Ramirez-Fajardo's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

