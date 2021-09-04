Winston-Salem police are investigating following death of 2-year-old child

Winston-Salem police are conducting a death investigation after a young child died Friday night, authorities said.

The child, whom police haven't identified, was shot once in the chest.

Police are not searching for any suspects in the case, police said.

Officers went to a reported shooting at a house in the 100 block of Martindale Road about 7:39 p.m. Friday, but police found no one home.

Officers then learned that a shooting victim was being taken to the hospital in a private car, police said.

Officers encountered and stopped the car on Interstate 74 near Interstate 40 in southeastern Winston-Salem. Emergency medical technicians then took the child to a local hospital where the child died.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, police said. Investigators have discovered that a gun was fired inside the house.

The car, where the wounded child was a passenger, was located by police at the place where I-74 splits as it approaches the I-40 interchange, with lanes and ramps leading to I-40 east and I-40 west.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

