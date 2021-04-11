Winston-Salem police are investigating shooting into house with two juveniles and an 18-year-old man inside.

Winston-Salem police are investigating an incident in which someone shot into a home with two juveniles and an 18-year-old man. Two of the people in the house suffered minor injuries.

No one has been arrested.

Winston-Salem police officers were called at 11:15 p.m. Saturday to a house in the 4000 block of Edgeware Road on a report that someone had fired guns into an occupied building.

Officers found two juveniles and 18-year-old man inside the house. One juvenile was struck by a projectile in the leg. The 18-year-old man was cut in the leg by broken glass. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. People can also contact Crime Stoppers via "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" on Facebook.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.