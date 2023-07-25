Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man.

Christopher Jamal "Topher" Avery, 28, was last seen in the Ardmore area, the Winston-Salem Police Department said on his Facebook page.

Anyone with any information regarding Avery's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.