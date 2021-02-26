 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing man
0 comments
top story

Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing man

{{featured_button_text}}
Mitchell Jacob Davis

Mitchell Jacob Davis

Winston-Salem police are looking for a man who has been missing since Wednesday, authorities said Friday.

Mitchell Jacob Davis, 34, was last seen about 8 p.m. in the area of University Parkway and Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Davis, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Davis is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 192 pounds, the center said. Davis has short red hair and blue eyes. 

Davis was wearing thick black glasses, a gray long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, turquoise zip-up jacket and blue Under Armor shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information about Davis's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or, for the Spanish language line, 336-728-3904.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US rejoins the Paris Agreement

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News