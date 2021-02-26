Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing man

Winston-Salem police are looking for a man who has been missing since Wednesday, authorities said Friday.
Mitchell Jacob Davis, 34, was last seen about 8 p.m. in the area of University Parkway and Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem police said.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Davis, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Davis is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 192 pounds, the center said. Davis has short red hair and blue eyes.
Davis was wearing thick black glasses, a gray long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants, turquoise zip-up jacket and blue Under Armor shoes, according to police.
Anyone with information about Davis's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or, for the Spanish language line, 336-728-3904.
336-727-7299
