Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing teenage girl

Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing, endangered teenager, authorities said Thursday night.

Ahmia Deijonei Thomas, 16, was last seen Tuesday in the 1600 block of Burton Street, police said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Person has issued a Silver Alert for Thomas, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a news release.

Thomas stands 5 feet 4 inches in height and weighs 186 pounds, police said. Thomas has black hair with white or blonde braids and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Thomas's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

