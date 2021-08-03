 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem police are looking for missing 14-year-old girl
0 Comments

Winston-Salem police are looking for missing 14-year-old girl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Taylor Elise Lattimore

Lattimore

 NC Center for Missing Persons

Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen at 315 Elm Drive in the city's northwestern section, authorities said.

Taylor Elise Lattimore, 14, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and gray, red and white Air Jordan shoes, police said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Lattimore who is believed to suffering from dementia and some other cognitive impairment, the center said.

Lattimore is a Black, stands 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about Lattimore's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News