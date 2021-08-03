Winston-Salem police are looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen at 315 Elm Drive in the city's northwestern section, authorities said.
Taylor Elise Lattimore, 14, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and gray, red and white Air Jordan shoes, police said.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Lattimore who is believed to suffering from dementia and some other cognitive impairment, the center said.
Lattimore is a Black, stands 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about Lattimore's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
