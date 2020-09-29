 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem police are looking for missing Kernersville man
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a silver Alert for a missing Kernersville man.

Elihu Henry Dreher Jr., 89, was last seen driving a white 2017 Ford Escape at 1:30 p.m. at the Cracker Barrel restaurant on Pecan Lane in Kernersville, Winston-Salem police said. The vehicle's license plate number is HFC8985.

Dreher suffers from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment, the center said.

Dreher is described as a white man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, the center said. He has short grey hair and hazel eyes.

Dreher was last seen wearing a baseball camp, a maroon sweater and blue jeans, the center said.

Anyone with information about Dreher's whereabouts can call Winston Salem police at 336-773-7700.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

