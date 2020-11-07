Winston-Salem police are looking for missing man, authorities say

Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing man who last seen walking away from the Baymont Inn & Suites at 200 Mercantile Drive early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Cory Dustin Noble, 28, is a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, police said. Noble was wearing a T-shirt, faded blue jeans, a black toboggan and white Reebok tennis shoes.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Noble.

Cory has short brown hair and blue eyes, the center said.

Anyone with information about Noble's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.