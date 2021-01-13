Winston-Salem police are looking for missing man

Winston-Salem police are looking for a man who has been missing since Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday night.

Ulises Lopez Noyola, 30, was last seen around midnight Tuesday as he walked from the University Inn and Suites at 2115 Peters Creek Parkway, police said.

The N.C. Center of Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Noyola, police said.

Noyola is a Hispanic man who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds, police said. Noyola has short black hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

Noyola was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue sweat pants with a Champion logo and gray Adidas tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about Noyola's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

