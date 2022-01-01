 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem Police are searching for a missing woman
Winston-Salem Police are searching for a missing woman

Alicia Dawn Watson

Alicia Dawn Watson

 WSPD

A Silver Alert has been issued for Alicia Dawn Watson, 35. She is 5 foot 3 and weighs about 200 pounds. She has blond hair.

She was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Folkstone Ridge Lane in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

