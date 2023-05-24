Winston-Salem police are seeking the public's help finding a missing teen.

Laela Kamoria Jones, 14, was last seen leaving her home at 3054 N. Patterson Ave. on Jan. 14, police said.

Jones was seen getting into a green 2000 Buick Century with an unknown person, and that vehicle left the scene from a nearby parking lot, police said.

Jones is about 5 feet 4 inches in height and weighs 140 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a robe with glittery sparkles that say "DRIP" on it, black leggings, fluffy black slides and a pink bonnet on her head.

Jones' family members learned that Jones could be pregnant and seeking medical attention, police said. Jones doesn't have any other medical issues.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Laela Kamoria Jones can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.