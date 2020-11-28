Winston-Salem police are seeking the public's help to find missing man

Winston-Salem police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man.

Eliseo Ernesto Martinez-Gomez, 21, was last seen Wednesday leaving his home at 1003 Graystone Drive in Winston-Salem, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Martinez-Gomez.

Martinez-Gomez is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, police said. He has short black hair with brown eyes.

Martinez-Gomez was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a green and blue book bag, police said.

Anyone with information about Martinez-Gomez's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.