Winston-Salem Police arrest 5 people linked to five robberies and a carjacking

Winston-Salem police arrested four men and a woman Saturday after officers saw and chased a vehicle that had been stolen during a carjacking last week, authorities said.

Investigators have connected the suspects to five robberies that happened in the city since June 23, police said. One of those incidents was the armed robbery June 26 of a Sheetz convenience store in the 2900 block of Fairlawn Drive.

On Saturday, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 1:56 p.m. on the suspects' vehicle, but its driver refused to stop, Winston-Salem police said. Officers pursued the vehicle, but their chase ended on U.S. 421 South.

A short time later, the suspects in the vehicle committed a larceny at a business in Kernersville, police said. As the suspects returned to Winston-Salem, officers saw the vehicle on Old Greensboro Road and attempted to stop it.

The driver again refused to stop, which resulted in a brief chase by the officers, police said.

The vehicle stopped in the area of East Fifth and East Fourth streets, police said. The vehicle's occupants ran from the scene, but police arrested them.

Jose Luis Beltran-Aguilera, 20, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of fleeing to elude arrest, resisting a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, careless and reckless driving and other offenses, police said.

Investigators also have linked Beltran-Aguilera to a carjacking that happened June 26 in downtown Winston-Salem, police said.

A man brandishing a knife forced a woman out of her car in the parking deck at 455 N. Church St., police said, taking the woman's car but not injuring her.

Beltran-Aguilera is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the case.

The woman told police that she had walked to her car around 3:11 p.m., got inside and was closing the door when a man approached and positioned himself in a way that prevented her from closing the door.

The man pulled out a knife and told the woman to get out of her car. She complied, and the man got inside and drove off, police said.

Regarding Saturday's incident, Darrion Malik Cuthbertson, 29, is charged with common law robbery, felony larceny, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and other offenses, police said.

Rayquain Lugene Danzy, 20, is charged with common law robbery and felony larceny, police said.

Ayana Briasia Smith-Daniels, 20, is charged with common law robbery and felony larceny, police said.

Kevin Dwight Miller, 48, is charged with resisting a law enforcement officer, police said.

Beltran-Aguilera, Miller, Cuthberson, Danzy and Smith-Daniels were taken to the Forsyth County Jail with various bonds set for them, police said.

