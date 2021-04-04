Winston-Salem Police ask for help in search for missing man

The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for a missing man.
Dennis Leon Foster, 60, is 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen in October 2020 when he left his residence on Willard Road in Winston-Salem.
Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
