Winston-Salem police ask for public's help in finding missing man

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing endangered man, authorities said Thursday night.

Darnell William Covington, 56, was last seen Sept. 23 at 101 S. Broad St., police said.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Covington who suffers from a cognitive disorder, police said.

Covington stands 6 feet 3 inches in height and weighs 254 pounds, police said. Covington has short hair, a grey beard and brown eyes.

Covington was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants, police said.

Anyone with information about Covington's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.