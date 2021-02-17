Winston-Salem police ask for public's help to find missing man

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Dennis Leon Foster, 59, signed himself out of the Magnolia Creek Assisted Living facility in Winston-Salem on April 17, 2020, police said.

Foster doesn't suffer from any cognitive disorders, police said. Foster is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Foster's son called Winston-Salem police in October 2020 and said that he hadn't heard from his father and was concerned for his safety, police Lt. Todd Hart said Wednesday. Foster's son then submitted a missing persons' report about Foster.

Afterward, officers then followed up on leads in cities that Foster could have visited, Hart said.

Foster is possibly in the Charlotte area, police said.

The police department's news release about Foster is its attempt to get more leads about Foster's whereabouts, Hart said.

Anyone with information about Foster's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

