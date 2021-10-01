Winston-Salem police ask public to help locate two missing teens

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities are asking the public's help in locating two missing teenagers.

Alyssa Archie, 15, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She was last seen Sept. 24 in the area of Woodcote Drive and Heitman Drive, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Kahdjle Johnson, 16, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen Sept. 30 in the area of West Second Street and Church Street, police said in a separate news release.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.