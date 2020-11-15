Winston-Salem police chief calls for patience while Ministers' group condemns police action in confrontation with teenager

"Because it looks ugly, as most use-of-force incidents do, it doesn't mean the officer's actions are illegal or in violation of department policy," Thompson said, adding that the department has many policies in place to protect constitutional rights, require officers to practice de-escalation and otherwise follow the principles of community-oriented policing.

"We have pledged to complete a prompt, fair and thorough administrative investigation, and we have asked for your patience until the investigation is complete," Thompson said.

The Ministers' Conference plans a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday. The group said on Sunday that it is "deeply troubled by the lack of self-control, patience and professionalism in how the officer forcefully engages the group of Black teenagers in the video."

"In the filmed encounter provided to the conference, it is apparent that the officer never attempted to use any of the de-escalation techniques and was overly aggressive at the outset of his engagement with the teenagers," the group said, adding that the 911 call, all videos and other investigative information be provided to the Sides family.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said in a statement that the city will be "as transparent as the law allows" and said the Sides family had been offered the chance to look at body-camera footage.