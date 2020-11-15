Winston-Salem police chief calls for patience while Ministers' group condemns police action in filmed encounter with teenager

On Sunday, Thompson acknowledged that people in the community are upset about the video, and said that as soon as she became aware of it, she directed for an internal investigation of the officer's action to begin.

"We will continue with our administrative investigation to determine if any laws or any WSPD procedures were violated," Thompson said, adding that the Sides family has been told how to file a formal complaint but had not done so as of noon Sunday.

That's about to change, according to Earnest Sides. Sides said he has obtained a lawyer who will be filing the complaint against the officer and taking any other action the family decides.

"I'm very upset and emotionally drained right now," Sides said, noting that he did not watch the police chief's news conference but plans to do so.

Thompson said that as police chief and "a mother of two teenage African American children," she shares the concerns people have been expressing.

Thompson said that while police are pulling together all of the officer body-camera videos relating to the incident, the law does not allow police to release them to the public, or to release certain other information because the case involves juveniles.