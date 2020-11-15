Winston-Salem police chief calls for patience while Ministers' group condemns police action in filmed encounter with teenager

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said in a Sunday news conference that a video showing an officer's confrontation with a girl who refused to give her name "looks ugly," but doesn't necessarily mean the officer violated any police policy.
Thompson said an internal investigation into the incident is underway.
The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity has condemned the actions of police during the incident, saying in a Sunday news release that the video shows a police officer "aggressively apprehending" the 15-year-old girl "in a way that violates her civil rights."
Thompson identified the officer as Zacharie K. Jones, who is 31 and who has worked for the police since March 2015.
The girl, identified by the Ministers' Conference as the daughter of Earnest Sides Jr., was among five teenagers who were stopped by police on Hartford Street on the night of Nov. 7, after officers got a report of teens trying to break into a vacant house.
In the video, the officer tries to get the girl to tell him her name. The girl refuses to do so. Shortly afterward, the girl is seen running and the officer tackles her to the street.
The juveniles were released to the custody of their parents, and police have not said whether they were charged with anything.
On Sunday, Thompson acknowledged that people in the community are upset about the video, and said that as soon as she became aware of it, she directed for an internal investigation of the officer's action to begin.
"We will continue with our administrative investigation to determine if any laws or any WSPD procedures were violated," Thompson said, adding that the Sides family has been told how to file a formal complaint but had not done so as of noon Sunday.
That's about to change, according to Earnest Sides. Sides said he has obtained a lawyer who will be filing the complaint against the officer and taking any other action the family decides.
"I'm very upset and emotionally drained right now," Sides said, noting that he did not watch the police chief's news conference but plans to do so.
Thompson said that as police chief and "a mother of two teenage African American children," she shares the concerns people have been expressing.
Thompson said that while police are pulling together all of the officer body-camera videos relating to the incident, the law does not allow police to release them to the public, or to release certain other information because the case involves juveniles.
A woman named Peggie Dull shot the video with her iPhone in her front yard. During the video, a police officer told Dull to back away from police and the juveniles, but that she could continue shooting video.
"Because it looks ugly, as most use-of-force incidents do, it doesn't mean the officer's actions are illegal or in violation of department policy," Thompson said, adding that the department has many policies in place to protect constitutional rights, require officers to practice de-escalation and otherwise follow the principles of community-oriented policing.
"We have pledged to complete a prompt, fair and thorough administrative investigation, and we have asked for your patience until the investigation is complete," Thompson said.
The Ministers' Conference plans a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday. The group said on Sunday that it is "deeply troubled by the lack of self-control, patience and professionalism in how the officer forcefully engages the group of Black teenagers in the video."
"In the filmed encounter provided to the conference, it is apparent that the officer never attempted to use any of the de-escalation techniques and was overly aggressive at the outset of his engagement with the teenagers," the group said, adding that the 911 call, all videos and other investigative information be provided to the Sides family.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said in a statement that the city will be "as transparent as the law allows," and said the Sides family had been offered the chance to look at body-camera footage.
Sides said he would like to see the camera footage but that "I have not heard from the police department or any other person" from the city. However, city officials said they stood by their statement that Sides had been offered the chance to see the video footage.
Personnel records that can be released show that Jones has one disciplinary action in his record: He was handed a one-day suspension in November 2019 for violating the department's policy on operation of a motor vehicle.
Thompson said that Jones would be assigned soon to an administrative job pending an outcome of the investigation.
