Winston-Salem police close a section of 25th Street because of a fallen tree

Winston-Salem police closed a section of 25th Street between Collins Street and Kilkare Avenue Thursday night because a large tree fell on the street, authorities said.
The road will be closed for undetermined amount of time, police said.
Police advised drivers Thursday night to use caution and use alternate routes if they were traveling in that area.
336-727-7299
John Hinton
