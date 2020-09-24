 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem police close a section of 25th Street because of a fallen tree
0 comments

Winston-Salem police close a section of 25th Street because of a fallen tree

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police closed a section of 25th Street between Collins Street and Kilkare Avenue Thursday night because a large tree fell on the street, authorities said.

The road will be closed for undetermined amount of time, police said.

Police advised drivers Thursday night to use caution and use alternate routes if they were traveling in that area.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News