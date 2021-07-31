 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem police close a section of Salem Parkway following traffic crash
Winston-Salem police close a section of Salem Parkway following traffic crash

Winston-Salem police have closed a section of the eastbound and westbound lanes of Salem Parkway following a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, authorities said Saturday.

The lanes of travel between the Cloverdale Road exit and the Peters Creek Parkway exit will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes of travel, police said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

