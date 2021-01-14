Winston-Salem police close a section of South Main Street Thursday night after traffic crash

Winston-Salem police closed the 4500 block of South Main Street Thursday night between Follansbee Road and Back Forty Drive because of a single-vehicle crash, authorities said.
The crash damaged a fire hydrant and a power pole, police said. Police didn't immediately provide further details about the crash.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route, police said.
John Hinton
