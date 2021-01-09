 Skip to main content
Winston-Salem police close a section of U.S. 52 South as officers investigate a deadly crash
Winston-Salem police close a section of U.S. 52 South as officers investigate a deadly crash

Winston-Salem police have closed U.S. 52 South at its interchange with U.S. 421 as officers investigate a deadly crash at that location, authorities said Saturday.

U.S. 52 South at U.S. 421, which is also known as Salem Parkway, will be closed for undetermined amount of time, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area and choose alternate routes.

