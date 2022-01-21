 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem police close an intersection in the city's southern section because of a traffic collision
Winston-Salem police have temporarily closed the intersection of Barnes Road and South Main Street because of a traffic collision, authorities said Friday.

Police are asking drivers to exercise caution and use an alternate route if they are traveling in the area, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

