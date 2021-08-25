Winston-Salem police continue their search for missing woman

Winston-Salem police are continuing their search for a missing woman who is related to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr.
Diamond Tierra Kimbrough, 21, was last seen in the 1200 block of Reynolds Forest Drive in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
As of Wednesday, police had no leads to Kimbrough's whereabouts, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Kimbrough.
Kimbrough is a Black woman with long black hair and brown eyes, police said. Kimbrough is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Kimbrough because she is believed to suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a statement.
Diamond Kimbrough's direction of travel is not known, the center said. Her vehicle is black 2009 Mazda 5 with N.C. license plate, BBV-7658.
Bobby Kimbrough has said on his Facebook page that Diamond Kimbrough is his cousin.
The sheriff issued a statement Wednesday about the missing woman.
"First of all, I want to thank the community for the outpouring of support, and especially the Winston-Salem Police Department, for their support during this time," Bobby Kimbrough said. "Our hope is the same hope as of any other family – that our loved one is safely located and returned home.
"I want to especially thank the Winston-Salem Police Department for their professionalism in this investigation and for the resources they are committing to it," Kimbrough said. "While Diamond is a relative of mine, the sheriff’s office will treat this like we do every other investigation where we are not the lead agency – we will offer resources and support.
"We are not the investigating agency, and we will not take over as that is not our role," Kimbrough said. "Thank you again to our community members and to the members of the media for your participation in ensuring the safe return of Diamond."
Anyone with information about Diamond Kimbrough's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
