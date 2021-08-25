Winston-Salem police continue their search for missing woman

Winston-Salem police are continuing their search for a missing woman who is related to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr.

Diamond Tierra Kimbrough, 21, was last seen in the 1200 block of Reynolds Forest Drive in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

As of Wednesday, police had no leads to Kimbrough's whereabouts, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Kimbrough.

Kimbrough is a Black woman with long black hair and brown eyes, police said. Kimbrough is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Kimbrough because she is believed to suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a statement.

Diamond Kimbrough's direction of travel is not known, the center said. Her vehicle is black 2009 Mazda 5 with N.C. license plate, BBV-7658.

Bobby Kimbrough has said on his Facebook page that Diamond Kimbrough is his cousin.

The sheriff issued a statement Wednesday about the missing woman.